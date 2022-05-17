Video: Assam Floods Cause Massive Destruction, 7 Dead, Lakhs Affected

Visuals present the roads and bridges accomplished or partially broken in a number of areas.

Around 2 lakh folks in 20 districts of Assam have been affected by floods, with the hill district of Dima Hasao getting reduce off from the remainder of the state after landslides snapped rail and street hyperlinks.

An official bulletin mentioned that at the very least seven folks have died throughout the state as a result of floods and landslides triggered by incessant rains.

A video reveals the New Haflong Railway Station in Dima Hasao inundated with particles, whereas an empty passenger practice on the station washed off the tracks on account of landslides.

Visuals present the roads and bridges accomplished or partially broken in a number of areas.

The Indian Railways, with the assistance of the Air Force, rescued about 2,800 passengers of the 2 trains, which had been stranded alongside the Lumding- Badarpur part in Dima Hasao for the final two days.

“Around 18 trains have been cancelled as work for the restoration of the damaged railway tracks is underway despite heavy rains,” officers mentioned, including that communication channels have additionally been snapped in Dima Hasao.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Fire and Emergency Services have been finishing up rescue operations within the flood-hit areas, whereas round 65 reduction camps have been arrange within the affected districts to assist the residents.