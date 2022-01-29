Video: Boat With 10 People Capsize In Madhya Pradesh River, 2 Missing

The accident passed off within the Sindh river in Bhind district on Friday.

Bhopal:

A day after a ship carrying 10 folks overturned in a river in Madhya Pradesh, a video of the incident has emerged on social media. Two individuals are nonetheless lacking within the accident which passed off within the Sindh river in Bhind district on Friday.

In the video shot by an individual on the banks of the river, the group of 10 folks – all of them getting back from a spiritual feast – are seen falling into the river because the boat capsizes simply metres from the river financial institution.

People standing on the banks are seen leaping into the river to save lots of them.

While eight folks have been rescued, a teenage woman and boy are nonetheless lacking, in line with the police.

The folks have been returning after attending a spiritual feast on the opposite financial institution of the river when the accident passed off at a spot 40 km from Bhind city, mentioned inspector Narendra Singh Kushwaha of Nayagaon police station.

Local resident Draupati Baghel (16) and Om Baghel (13), resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh have been lacking and the search operation was on, he mentioned.

