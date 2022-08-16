Video: “Break Legs, Will Ensure Bail,” Says Team Shinde MLA Amid Sena Tussle

Maharashtra MLA Prakash Surve within the viral video from a perform on August 14.

Mumbai:

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena has filed a police criticism towards MLA Prakash Surve — one of many Sena legislators backing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde — for his assertion at a perform not too long ago: “If you can’t break their hand, break their leg. I will come the next day to bail you out.”

Mr Surve, who was a part of Mr Shinde’s mutiny to unseat Uddhav Thackeray, was apparently talking concerning the battle over which one’s the actual Shiv Sena — the one led by Mr Thackeray, or the faction that broke away in Mr Shinde’s management.

Video clips of Mr Surve’s speech are viral on social media. He was talking at a programme at Kokani Pada Buddha Vihar in Magathane space of Mumbai on August 14.

“If someone says something to you, reply to them,” he advised the gathering. “No one’s dadagiri will be tolerated. You hit them. I, Prakash Surve, am here for you,” stated the MLA from Magathane section, pitching himself as their backer, including, “If you can’t break their arms, break their legs. I’ll get you bail the next day, don’t worry.”

He additional stated, although, “We will not fight with anyone; but if someone fights with us, we will not spare them.”

Prakash Surve was talking at a perform on August 14.

Protesting the assertion, a criticism has now been filed by the Thackeray faction on the Dahisar police station.

Given the traction the video is getting on-line, the difficulty is more likely to come up at press convention by the Opposition later at this time. Chief Minister Shinde’s press meet is scheduled after that.

Uddhav Thackeray technically stays the chief of the get together based by his father Bal Thackeray.

But there is a authorized battle on over who will get to say the get together.

Backed by the BJP, Mr Shinde took away majority of the Sena MLAs in June to unseat Uddhav Thackeray. And, with greater than two-third of the get together MLAs with him, he has managed to get his faction recognised because the Sena within the meeting as effectively.

But getting the get together as an entire, image and all, is an extended battle that wants proof of majority within the get together items as effectively, apart from different necessities. The matter is already within the Supreme Court and the Election Commission.