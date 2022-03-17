VIDEO: Campus Bus Crashes Into Acadia Restaurant In Minneapolis’ West Bank

Originally printed on March 15

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis staple is closed after a bus slammed by its partitions.

A University of Minnesota commuter shuttle crashed into the Acadia Tuesday afternoon. Somehow, nobody was damage.

A crowd gathered close to Cedar and Riverside avenues in Minneapolis’ West Bank after some noticed and heard the crash over the lunch hour.

“Loud, bam, loud for sure. I just saw the bus go into it really, it was taking a right right there. I don’t know if it caught a curb but it just went right into Acadia,” pupil Brecken Winthrope mentioned

Katie Essler, the final supervisor of the restaurant and music venue, mentioned a line prepare dinner and bartender have been the one ones inside.

“He called and he said, ‘Hey, there’s a bus in the lobby.’ No one was hurt, which is a miracle. It went right through our coffee bar, right though the cash register,” Essler mentioned.

Watch Surveillance Video From Acadia Below:

We’re instructed one passenger was on board, together with the driving force. Another automobile was concerned, with no accidents reported.

The constructing suffered the blow. The bus went proper by the glass, plowing down tables. People working upstairs mentioned it felt like an earthquake. They have been evacuated. Engineers and inspectors are surveying the injury.

“They’re trying to determine kind of how much of a danger there is, people being in the building,” Essler mentioned.

The crash turned the discuss of campus, with college students involved for the cafe, and riders security.

“I was a little freaked out because that’s the bus that I usually take when I’m getting around campus. So it’s scary that it could happen,” freshman Serena Mobley mentioned.

The companies say the plan is to shore up the constructing, however it might be the top of the week earlier than they’re in a position to get inside.

The crash is beneath investigation. Acadia arrange a fundraiser to assist pay workers whereas it’s closed.