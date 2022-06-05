Video Captures Shooting On University Avenue; Police Find Teen Wounded Near U Of M Campus

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Surveillance video captured gunshots ringing out on University Avenue in Minneapolis late Friday night time as individuals ran down an alley behind buildings close to the University of Minnesota campus. The video captured somebody taking pictures down the alley earlier than working off.

In the yard of the constructing on the 1700 block of University Avenue, police say they discovered a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg. The constructing sits alongside the portion of University Avenue often called Fraternity Row. Greek life neighbors, Delta Kappa Epsilon, say this stretch isn’t any stranger to crime.

“It’s been three weekends in a row there’s been gun shots,” stated Ricky Kanak, a junior on the U of M, and member of the DKE fraternity.

Police dispatch has been referred to as 46 instances to the deal with on University Avenue between January and June.

“I heard gun shots, I heard people screaming,” stated Michael Seokaran, who simply moved into DKE fraternity home two weeks in the past, and has witnessed a constant police presence on his block. “It’s kind of unsettling knowing that you don’t know what’s going to happen on the weekend.”

The U of M says the constructing is independently owned by a gaggle referred to as the Students’ Co-Op, however no college students or college employees stay there. Its website says its objective is to be inexpensive housing on campus.

Kanak hopes the constructing can return to its roots.

“We’re completely in support of that, we’re all for equitable housing, but I think with COVID, they kicked people out and emptied it for safety, and then never got around to rehabilitating it,” Kanak stated.

Saturday afternoon, volunteers cleaned up the mess exterior the constructing because the management on the Co-Op Board formally evicted everybody who lives on this constructing, and boarded it up.

“It’s sad that it’s taken this long,” Kanak stated. “I just hope that this actually does something.”

The U of M says the Students’ Co-Op Board is required to implement safety measures, together with hiring personal safety and putting in safety controls.