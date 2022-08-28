VIDEO : Displaced Pakistanis are distraught after the floods.

On Sunday, exhausted villagers in southern Pakistan stood amidst their flooded properties, seeing most of their possessions and livelihoods washed away by the floods.

Nabi Dad, 37, and his spouse take turns carrying their baby and saving what stays of their belongings as their house in Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan, is submerged in waist-high water following torrential rains.

Every evening, he retrieves his picket mattress and perches it at a vantage level whereas ready for assist underneath the open sky.

Flash floods from heavy rains washed away villages and crops as troopers and rescue employees distributed tents and supplied meals to hundreds of displaced Pakistanis.