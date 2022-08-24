VIDEO : Europe supports Ukrainian independence day

Ukraine’s thirty first Independence Day coincides this yr with the sixth month of the Russian invasion, giving the annual celebration a further symbolic dimension.

The entrance to No. 10 Downing Street is adorned with blue and yellow flowers in a present of solidarity with Ukraine. Sunflowers, Ukraine’s nationwide flower, characteristic prominently within the arch over the well-known door.

Hundreds of individuals gathered in Brussels’ Grand Place on Wednesday carrying a large Ukrainian flag. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen additionally attended the occasion to point out the European Union’s solidarity with Ukraine. People additionally posed in entrance of the Belgian capital’s well-known Manneken-Pis statue, which was wearing Ukraine’s colors of yellow and blue.

In France, the Ukrainian neighborhood in Nice marched on the Promenade des Anglais on Wednesday to mark the thirty first anniversary of their nation’s independence.