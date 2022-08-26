Europe

VIDEO : Festival of lights near St Petersburg opens with a call for dialogue

‘Light Nights’ is a lightweight present which opened its fourth version in Gatchina, Russia.

The organisers say the pageant is a platform for bringing collectively the very best inventive forces within the subject of sunshine artwork.

Artists from Russia, Belarus and Lebanon current 30 video projections created with mild and revolutionary applied sciences, together with a 30-metre lighthouse and a bridge.

The collaborating artists are largely designers, architects and engineers.



