VIDEO : Floods in Pakistan cause many to evacuate

Flooding brought on by monsoon rains in Pakistan continues to have an effect throughout the nation.

In the cities of Novshera and Charsadda in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, streets have been flooded because of the monsoon rains.

The water stage of the Kabul River, which runs by the town of Novshera, has risen.

Many folks have been evacuated as homes across the river have been flooded.

As dozens of homes, colleges, eating places and inns have been flooded, residents moved their belongings and livestock to secure areas.



