VIDEO : Greater Paris experiments with transhumance

A transhumance with sheep to discover the disappearing agricultural tradition in Seine-Saint-Denis, within the Paris suburbs.

This is the proposed stroll across the Grand Paris Express (GPE), a set of fast transit traces being constructed for the 2024 Olympic Games.

Since 2018, greater than 4,000 folks have taken half in these walks, that are accessible from present stations and embody conferences with professionals from the sectors in query or city planners, botanists or geographers.

These free walks, managed by the occasion firm, “Enlarge Your Paris”, observe paths already marked out by the French Hiking Federation and are additionally commented.