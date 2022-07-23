VIDEO : Italian climate activists glue their hands to a Botticelli painting
Italian environmental activists on Friday caught their palms on the glass defending Sandro Botticelli’s portray “Spring” within the Uffizi Galleries in Florence.
The museum stated the glass, put in as a precautionary measure a number of years in the past, left the masterpiece unhurt.
Together with the Florentine artist’s different masterpiece, “Birth of Venus”, the 2 iconic work, courting from the late fifteenth century, are among the many museum’s hottest artworks.
According to the Carabinieri police, two younger ladies and a person, all Italian and having purchased tickets, organised the demonstration within the Uffizi corridor devoted to the painter.
The activists sat on the ground and unfurled a banner that learn “Last generation, no gas, no coal”.
The glue was safely faraway from the glass.