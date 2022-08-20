VIDEO : Japanese plastic food artists get creative

From a “leaning pizza tower” to a rooster Tetris recreation, the eccentric plastic meals sculptures of Japanese artisans had been on show this week at an exhibition in Tokyo.

The rock-solid noodle soups and crunchy plastic snacks have lengthy been displayed outdoors Japanese eating places, the place they’re referred to as “shokuhin sampuru”, or “food samples”.

Some 60 sculptures had been on show to showcase the artists’ formidable abilities.

The Iwasaki Group is Japan’s main producer of sampuru, which is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary this 12 months.