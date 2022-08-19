Video leaks of Finland’s youthful PM partying, prompting drugs denial
London: Finland’s prime minister, not too long ago dubbed the coolest politician in the world, has needed to deny taking illicit medication after footage of her dancing, ingesting and singing at a raucous celebration was leaked on-line.
Sanna Marin, 36, stated on Thursday morning she had “nothing to conceal or hide” and hadn’t “done anything illegal,” after Finnish newspaper Iltalehti published a video compiled from a number of since-deleted Instagram clips.
Its publication has sparked controversy in Finland, with unidentified folks within the video heard shouting “jauhojengi”, which suggests “flour gang” and a slang time period associated to cocaine and celebration medication. Among the 20 or so folks on the celebration had been artists, TV hosts, an MP, a celeb stylist and a social media influencer.
The world’s youngest prime minister when elected in 2019 was compelled to apologise in December final 12 months, after images of her dancing at a Helsinki nightclub till 4am had been revealed after her overseas minister examined constructive for COVID. She stated she had missed a textual content telling her to isolate as a result of she left her work cellphone at dwelling.
She advised reporters on Thursday she was “very upset” the video has been leaked, saying they had been from a celebration which came about in two flats and continued in two bars not less than two weeks in the past.
“I spent the evening with my friends, partied, even in a rowdy way, danced and sang,” she stated.
“I haven’t used drugs, I haven’t used anything other than alcohol,” she stated. “These are private videos and are not intended for the public.”
The video confirmed six folks dancing and singing alongside to the music, together with Marin. Later, she is seen on her knees on what appears to be the dance ground, together with her arms behind her head and dancing and singing. Among the group is singer Alma, influencer Janita Autio, TV host Tinni Wikstrom, YouTuber Ilona Ylikorpi, stylist Vesa Silver and MP Ilmari Nurminen from Marin’s Social Democratic Party.
Marin and mates are seen dancing alongside to songs by Finnish rapper Petri Nygård and pop star Antti Tuisku.