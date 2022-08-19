Video leaks of Finland’s youthful PM partying, prompting drugs denial

London: Finland’s prime minister, not too long ago dubbed the coolest politician in the world, has needed to deny taking illicit medication after footage of her dancing, ingesting and singing at a raucous celebration was leaked on-line.

Sanna Marin, 36, stated on Thursday morning she had “nothing to conceal or hide” and hadn’t “done anything illegal,” after Finnish newspaper Iltalehti published a video compiled from a number of since-deleted Instagram clips.

Its publication has sparked controversy in Finland, with unidentified folks within the video heard shouting “jauhojengi”, which suggests “flour gang” and a slang time period associated to cocaine and celebration medication. Among the 20 or so folks on the celebration had been artists, TV hosts, an MP, a celeb stylist and a social media influencer.

The world’s youngest prime minister when elected in 2019 was compelled to apologise in December final 12 months, after images of her dancing at a Helsinki nightclub till 4am had been revealed after her overseas minister examined constructive for COVID. She stated she had missed a textual content telling her to isolate as a result of she left her work cellphone at dwelling.