Video: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister’s Tribute To Indore-Born Lata Didi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who died at 92 at this time after battling well being points for the previous few weeks. She was on ventilator help within the intensive care unit (ICU) of Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, the place she was admitted on January 8 after testing optimistic for Covid-19.

She had additionally proven pneumonia signs. Since then, she was on remedy. Her well being deteriorated over the previous few days, after she had proven indicators of enchancment initially.

In a video that he shared on his official Koo deal with, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on the Indore-born singer’s dying, “Swar Kokila Lata Mangeshkar isn’t any extra. With her passing, an period in Indian music has come to an finish. Lata didi, with out you this nation is abandoned, songs and music are abandoned, each home is abandoned, and the center is empty.

“No one can ever fill the void you have left behind. Considering you as the goddess of music, we will continue to worship you forever. Salutations at the feet of Lata didi,” he added.

Lata Mangeshkar, fondly often known as Lata Didi, was born on October 28, 1929 in Indore. She was often known as the Nightingale of India and was awarded the Bharat Ratna — India’s highest civilian honour — in 2001. She was the daughter of Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and Shevanti Mangeshkar.

She contributed her voice to tens of hundreds of songs in a wide range of languages. She was additionally awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and quite a few movie awards along with the Bharat Ratna.

Shankar Jaikishan, Naushad Ali, SD Burman, RD Burman, and AR Rehman have been among the many quite a few music administrators with whom she labored.

Meena Khadikar, Asha Bhosle, Usha Mangeshkar, and Hridaynath Mangeshkar are Lata Mangeshkar’s 4 siblings.