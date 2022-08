Russian missiles hit the centre of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest metropolis, on Saturday morning.

The head of the investigation unit of the nationwide police of the Kharkiv area, Andriy Sharnin, mentioned they’d recognized the missile as an S-300 from fragments present in Pavlivska Square.

The native governor, Oleh Synyehubov, mentioned that there have been no casualties and that just one girl was injured.