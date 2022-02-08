VIDEO: Nevada High School Girl Relentlessly Punches Female Classmate

Horrific footage apparently caught the second a feminine highschool pupil in Nevada relentlessly punched one other woman within the head over 30 occasions as nobody intervened.

The video, obtained by the New York Post, reveals the aggressor approaching the sufferer from behind as she sits at her desk in a classroom at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, in accordance with the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The pupil then unleashes a barrage of punches to the woman’s head, putting her over 30 occasions in 16 seconds. Towards the start of the assault, the scholar makes an attempt to guard her head along with her arms, as college students could be heard laughing.

Warning: Disturbing Video Below. Viewer Discretion is Strongly Advised:

“No, stop. Guys, stop. Stop. Get off of her,” somebody says, although it’s unclear if it was a trainer or one other pupil.

About six seconds into the video, the sufferer’s arms drop to her desk because the aggressor violently punches her defenseless head. After putting the woman dozens of occasions, the attacker walks away because the sufferer lays immobile along with her head on the desk.

The standing of the sufferer is just not clear and neither are the accidents the sufferer suffered, in accordance with KTNV.

The Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) acknowledged the scholar was cited for battery, the Las Vegas Review-Journal stories.

Lt. Bryan Zink with the division mentioned that police didn’t have entry to the video when the beating was reported.

Zink famous that the video “would have been very helpful at the time.” He added that the case remains to be being investigated.

A lady who posted the video on-line known as the Clark County Schools District a “sad joke.”

“I am only sharing this simply to bring awareness to other parents or people for that matter, on how this sad joke of a school system ACTUALLY is,” she mentioned, in accordance with KTNV.

The Clark County School District launched a press release on the vicious assault, in accordance with KTNV.

“School administration is aware of the matter and is taking this incident seriously,” the assertion begins.

It continued partially:

CCSD investigates each reported case of bullying and takes applicable motion if wanted. We are unable to debate particular person pupil disciplinary issues as a consequence of privateness legal guidelines. However, typically, college students can face administrative disciplinary motion in school or be referred to regulation enforcement for attainable prison prosecution relying on the severity of the matter.

Irene Cepeda, the college board president, launched a press release on the beatdown by way of the CCSD’s Facebook web page.

“The CCSD Board of School Trustees and superintendent take every incident of violence seriously, regardless of who commits the violence,” Cepeda said.

“The CCSD Board of School Trustees and superintendent take each incident of violence significantly, no matter who… Posted by Clark County School District on Saturday, February 5, 2022

Superintendent Jesus F. Jara additionally launched a press release within the publish.

“Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Jara wrote.