Video of cat finding hidden pet camera looks like a scene from a horror movie

The Internet is full of numerous sorts of cat movies. While a few of these movies are humorous to look at, others could depart you saying aww – and that too repeatedly. This video of a pet cat posted on Reddit could make you’re feeling each however not earlier than scaring you a little bit.

The video was initially posted on Reddit about two years in the past. It is once more making a buzz after not too long ago being re-shared about three hours in the past. The video is posted with a caption that provides context to the state of affairs captured. “Doodles discovered the pet camera,” it reads.

The video opens to indicate a black display screen. However, inside moments, the cat named Doodles seems. What is barely unsettling and startling within the video is the kitty’s intense look whereas staring on the digital camera. Take a take a look at the video which will depart you intrigued:

The video, since being posted, has gathered almost 100 upvotes. It has additionally amassed numerous sorts of feedback from folks. Some wrote that the video seems like a scene from a horror film.

“‘Just know I’m watching you’-Doodles,” wrote a Reddit user imagining what the cat could be thinking. “I believe that is a glitch in the matrix,” joked one other. “Omg, if cats could make horror movies…..,” expressed a 3rd. “That’s scary as hell,” commented a fourth. “What the…!!” expressed a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video? Did the clip depart you startled or scared?