Video of dog wearing raincoat to protect itself from rain is adorably cute. Watch

Do you like watching canine movies? Are you in search of a dog video to uplift your temper? If the solutions are sure, then this is a video of a canine which will increase your spirits. The video will carry a smile to your face and should make you go aww directly.

The video was shared by an Instagram web page devoted to canine and has over 5.4 million followers. The web page posts a number of videos and pictures that includes canine. “Cutest little rain trot fetched from @marumarimayo. Does your dog like the rain?” learn the caption accompanying the video with a number of hashtags, together with #rainraindontgoaway, #dograincoat and #rainyday. The cute clip credited to a canine web page that goes by the username @marumarimayo reveals the canine sporting an umbrella hat-shaped raincoat to guard itself from rain.

Watch the viral video beneath:

Since being shared 21 hours in the past, the video has obtained greater than 1.2 million views. The video share has additionally raked up hundreds of feedback.

“That Shake at the end,” learn a remark from a canine web page. “A cute little walking disc,” learn one other response from a canine web page Akira The Black Pitbull. A 3rd web page devoted to a Golden Retriever named Cooper commented, “Adorable!!”

“No chance I’d get this on mine,” shared a person. “Omg! I love this! I have to have it for both of my dogs!” posted one other. “Sooo cute!! Makes me want to get one for my babies!!” commented a 3rd.