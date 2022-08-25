Video of how this Labrador would react to encountering a thief is hilarious

The Internet is a treasure trove of videos that captures unusual and humorous behaviours of pets. Just like this video shared on Instagram that exhibits what a pet mum or dad thinks their Labrador would do upon encountering a thief. The video is hilarious and should go away you laughing out loud.

“What would you do if you saw Magnus coming at you?” reads the caption of the video posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the canine named Magnus. The web page’s bio says that the lovable doggo is “The best therapist has fur and four legs.”

The video opens with a textual content insert that claims, “What breaking into my house would look like.” It then exhibits a ‘thief’ barging right into a home by unlocking the door with the assistance of a knife. As the video progresses, Magnus is seen coming down the steps with a stuffed toy in his mouth. Towards the top, he ‘asks’ the ‘thief’ to play with him.

Watch the video under:

The video was shared 4 days in the past and has since garnered a couple of million views. The clip has additionally gained a number of feedback. “So adorable,” wrote a person. “I can totally see him doing that,” posted one other with laughing emoticons. A 3rd particular person expressed, “l would strongly hug and kiss him if l saw Magnus coming at me.”

“Magnus reformed the burglar! He was overcome by Magnus’ love and sweet spirit,” learn a remark from an Insta web page devoted to a canine named Jake. Another web page known as Thunderstruck Labs wrote, “Haha! He will snuggle the burglar until you get home to take care of it.” “We would have the same!” learn one other remark from an Instagram web page devoted to a canine named Sheldon.