Video Of Johnny Depp Hugging Lawyer After Closing Argument Leaves Internet “Speechless”

Ben Chew delivered an emotional closing argument on Friday.

Johnny Depp shared a heartwarming hug along with his lawyer Ben Chew after he delivered an emotional closing argument within the $50 million defamation case towards Hollywood actor’s ex-wife Amber Heard on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, web customers shared snippets of Mr Depp and Mr Chew sharing a hug because the lawyer returned to his seat beside him after presenting the closing argument.

Remarkable closing argument assertion by Depp’s staff. You can actually inform that Depp’s staff cares about him. Praying that the jury makes the best determination and Johnny will get justice.#JusticeForJohnnyDepp#JohnnyDeppIsInnocent#DeppVsHeard#BenChew#CamilleVasquez#AmberHeardlsALiarpic.twitter.com/BQzK0qMAsd — ʀ (@reaganmulan) May 27, 2022

In the clip, Mr Chew’s voice appeared to shake as he mentioned, “It’s about restoring his lost reputation. It’s about showing Mr Depp’s children, Lily-Rose and Jack, that the truth is worth fighting for.” The lawyer added, “It’s about restoring Mr Depp’s name and standing in the community to the fullest extent that you can, and you can do something.”

After concluding, Mr Chew returned to his seat beside the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor and hugged him, incomes a heat response from individuals on social media. Internet customers shared photographs and movies of Mr Chew and Mr Depp hugging, and said, “I’m speechless… Ben’s words teared me up… and this hug burst my heart.” “Watching Ben Chew getting emotional and fighting to not tear up during his closing statement was really one of the most touching things in this trial, and there were many. What a great lawyer and empathetic human being,” wrote another.

Several customers additionally praised Mr Chew and co-counsel Camille Vasquez. A person wrote, “Can I simply take a second to congratulate the superb work that Johnny Depp’s legal professionals did this complete trial. Nothing however Class all the way in which, with credible witnesses.”

On Friday, lawyers for the two sides made their closing arguments following six weeks of blistering mutual accusations of domestic violence between the couple. Both sides have claimed damages to their careers.

Amber Heard’s legal team presented an entertainment industry expert who estimated that the actress suffered $45-50 million in lost film and TV roles and endorsements. On the other hand, Mr Depp’s side said that the actor has lost millions because of the abuse accusation, including a potential $22.5 million payday for the sixth instalment of Pirates of the Caribbean.