Video of kittens dancing to Charlie Puth’s song in perfect harmony is all hearts. Watch

Have you ever seen kittens grooving to music in good sync? In case you by no means have, then here is a clip that will provide help to witness it. The video shared on Instagram showcases three cats grooving to music in good concord. The clip has struck a chord with netizens, and it might have the identical impact on you as nicely.

The video was posted on Instagram web page Cats Doing Things. The web page has 1.5 million followers on Instagram, and its bio describes it because the #1 rated Instagram web page by each cat. The caption written alongside the video reads, “Dancers first, kitties second.” The cute video credited to a TikTok person, khimcy1128, reveals three kittens dancing in good synchronization to Charlie Puth’s Left and Right.

Since being shared a day in the past, the video has acquired greater than 3.7 lakh views and over 24,000 likes. The share even prompted individuals to submit their ideas within the feedback part.

An particular person recommended, “Should’ve used the ‘Night at The Roxbury’ theme. ” “That grey one looks like my girl, Kitty Minaj!” one other wrote. A 3rd shared, “When ‘dad’ is a Kapellmeister.” “That’s what our boys do when waiting to eat,” an Instagram person wrote. “That’s Astonishing,” expressed one other.