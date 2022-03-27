Video of Mahindra XUV700 crashing into bus goes viral, Anand Mahindra reacts 

Passengers within the Mahindra XUV700 have been reported to be protected.Mahindra XUV700 achieved an ideal rating within the Global NCAP crash take a look at final 12 months.

A latest video of an incident the place a Mahindra XUV700 crashed right into a Tamil Nadu transport bus has garnered important views after it was posted on Twitter by MotoWagon. In the video, one can see the Mahindra XUV700 dashing the bus’s entrance aspect whereas it got here from the alternative aspect on a freeway crossing. Despite the affect, one can observe the cabin of the automobile majorly remained undamaged. It has been reported that passengers within the SUV have been additionally protected.

The video additionally caught the eye of Mahindra Group’s Chairperson Anand Mahindra and he took to the microblogging web site to share his views. He mentioned he was grateful that every one the passengers within the XUV700 have been protected. He additional added in his tweet, “Safety is the predominant design goal in all our automobiles. This information merchandise reinforces that philosophy. I’m grateful to our group for strolling the discuss of their designs & I hope this conjures up them to rise even additional.”

Last 12 months, Mahindra XUV700 scored an ideal five-star ranking within the Global NCAP security crash take a look at. The SUV bought 5 stars for grownup occupants and 4 stars for little one occupants. In the previous report, Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra had acknowledged it’s the automaker’s mission to deliver safer automobiles on Indian roads that additionally function most structural integrity and trendy know-how to offer most security, efficiency and effectivity.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with seven airbags, the latest-generation Electronic Stability Program, cornering lamps, a 360-degree digital camera, Blind view monitoring and a bunch of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems corresponding to Front Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking System, Lane Keep Assist, and Smart Pilot Assist amongst others.

