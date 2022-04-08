Video Of Owl’s Exorcist-Style Display Of Flexibility Amuses Internet

The owl seen within the video is a ‘snowy owl’, like Harry Potter’s pet hen Hedwig.

The video of an owl turning its head the wrong way up has shocked the web. The video has been shared by Amazing Nature on Twitter and goes viral.

The flexibility of its neck allows an owl to maneuver round its neck at nice angles. And this white owl has made the complete use of its capability.

In the video, the owl is seen rotating its neck so far as it may, constantly wanting on the digicam. The hen’s yellow eyes keep vast open by way of your complete movement, inviting hilarious feedback from social media customers.

“I need this guy sitting on my car roof when i am reverse parking,” a person tweeted.

“How does it remember the right position of the head?” one other person posted on Twitter.

Since being posted on April 6, it has been seen greater than 2.37 lakh instances.

Owls have a particular capability to show their head to nice extent – upto 270 levels. They are in a position to do it due to a sensible bone and vascular buildings operating alongside its neck and into its cranium, in keeping with scientists.

These options hold the blood flowing even when the pinnacle is swivelled as much as 270 levels.

According to National Geographic, people and another animals can solely transfer their eyes to observe objects or use peripheral imaginative and prescient to scan an space. Owls, then again, have to show their heads for a similar impact. This occurs as a result of owls have mounted eye sockets, which implies their eyeballs cannot rotate, mentioned Nat Geo.

This forces these birds to stretch their neck displaying Exorcist-style show of flexibility with out breaking blood vessels or tearing tendons.

