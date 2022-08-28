Video of pet sugar glider eating worms is oddly cute. Watch

Sugar gliders are unique and among the many cutest animals discovered on earth, and watching the videos that includes them is pure bliss. Case in level, this explicit video that encompasses a pet sugar glider munching worms. The oddly cute video is bound to push back your Monday blues and enhance your spirits.

The cute video was shared by an Instagram web page referred to as Animals Doing Things. The web page is stuffed with endearing animal content material capturing their antics and has over 5.1 million followers on Instagram. “I wish someone would dunk ME face first into a bucket of french fries,” learn the caption of the video. The clip, credited to a TikTok consumer bone. max, reveals a pet sugar glider chewing worms from a bathtub and is unfazed by the digital camera recording it. What folks cannot get sufficient of is listening to the sugar glider consuming the worms.

Watch the viral video under:

The video shared 22 hours in the past has gathered 2.4 million views on Instagram. It has additionally raked up a lakh likes and several other feedback.

“Dreams do come true,” learn a response from a canine web page devoted to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno. “Nom nom nom,” posted a person. “Oh my gosh the wink!!” identified one other. “Oddly cute lol,” posted a 3rd. “How he eats them is somehow actually kinda cute,” shared a fourth. Many additionally posted emoticons within the feedback part to specific their ideas.