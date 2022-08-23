Video of rare black panther spotted at Madhya Pradesh’s Pench Tiger Reserve wows people

Everyone goes to safari in varied nationwide parks with the hope that they are going to get a glimpse of various majestic animals like lions or tiger. A couple of people at Pench National Park in Madhya Pradesh definitely obtained fortunate once they obtained an opportunity to witness a black panther.

Pench Tiger Reserve took to their official Twitter deal with to share the video of the animal crossing a street. “#BlackPanther Pench Forever. All across the world usually it takes months, sometimes even years to sight a rare animal, however in #Pench one can sight the wonders of natural world much more frequently,” they posted whereas sharing the video. The clip opens to point out a black panther crossing a street with a number of vehicles standing afar.

Take a have a look at the video:

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 19,000 views and counting. The submit has additionally gathered near 1,100 likes. People tweeted varied feedback whereas reacting to the video. “Bagheera is back,” wrote one referencing a fictional character from the Jungle Book. “My dream to see black panther in the wild,” expressed one other. “Wow… rare sighting in broad daylight,” commented a 3rd. A couple of additionally expressed their reactions by writing “Wow” within the feedback part of the video.