Video of smoking plane on Miami bridge after hitting SUV tops 324K views

A personal plane crash-landed onto a Miami bridge on Saturday afternoon, making a fiery wreck after colliding with an SUV. Since then, a video depicting the grim aftermath of the incident has garnered over 324,000 views on social media.

The incident occurred simply past midday EST on Saturday. The small aircraft was carrying three passengers when it misplaced energy and commenced to fall. It in the end landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge close to Haulover Beach in Miami, based on WFLA News. Smoke from the crash might reportedly be seen for miles round.

“Awful private plane crash in [Miami],” Twitter person Alex Huberman wrote in a tweet alongside the video of the crash aftermath.

Despite the chaotic touchdown and fiery aftermath of the crash, just one particular person has been confirmed useless to date. Their identification has not been disclosed to the general public at the moment. The SUV concerned within the crash was being pushed by a girl together with her two toddlers on board, all of whom survived and have been unhurt. As of roughly 6 p.m. EST, authorities mentioned the bridge would stay closed for “several hours,” based on the Miami Herald‘s Martin Vassolo.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched a press release on the incident, confirming that the craft concerned was a single-engine Cessna.

“A single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Route A1A in Miami around 1 p.m. local time today, striking a vehicle while landing,” the assertion, despatched to CBS Miami, learn. “There were three people onboard. The aircraft departed from Fort Lauderdale International Airport with a planned destination of Key West International Airport. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.”

Two different passengers have been rescued from the wreck of the aircraft as soon as the fires had been extinguished, based on NBC Miami. The outlet reported there had been 5 individuals injured within the incident, with two reportedly being taken to hospitals for traumatic accidents. One was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, whereas the opposite was taken to the Jackson North Medical Center.

“We had three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lifeguards who were on scene first and started assisting patients,” fireplace rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez defined, based on NBC Miami. “Within just a few minutes several other units arrived and when they arrived they did see an aircraft down in flames, in addition to a vehicle that had been hit by the aircraft.”

Newsweek reached out to the FAA for remark.