Video of snake inside a flight goes viral, scares people

In a nightmare-come-true state of affairs, passengers onboard an AirAsia flight noticed a snake contained in the illuminated space of a aircraft. A video of the creepy crawler has now gone viral on-line. Originally posted on TikTok, the video has now taken over Twitter too. There is an opportunity that the video might go away you scared.

Hana Mohsin Khan, a industrial pilot by career, additionally shared the video on Twitter. “Yikes! Snake on a plane! Either an escaped pet from passenger carry on/luggage or possibly climbed its way into the aircraft from the ground. Air Asia Airbus A320-200, Kuala Lumpur to Tawau. This dude happily stayed inside the illuminated area till plane was diverted,” Khan wrote whereas posting the video.

The specific share has gathered greater than 11,000 views and the numbers are shortly growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to submit numerous feedback.

“I’d have lost it and run off the flight,” posted one other. “I hope Hissss flight was comfortable,” joked a 3rd. “I would freak out,” confessed a fourth.

“This is a very rare incident which can occur on any aircraft from time to time,” stated AirAsia’s chief security officer Capt Liong Tien Ling to CNA. “The Captain took the appropriate action. At no time was the safety of guests or crew at any risk,” he added.

