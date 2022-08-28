Video of toddler serving dosa to parent with perfect flip goes viral. Watch

Most toddlers like to take up mundane duties and surprisingly carry out them with utmost perfection. And a latest viral video that includes a toddler serving dosa to his father or mother with a flawless flip is proof of that. The distinctive dosa serving ability of the toddler has grabbed netizens’ consideration and is profitable their hearts left, proper and centre. It might win yours too and would possibly carry a broad smile to your face.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the toddler named Joshiik. According to the web page’s bio, the toddler was born in May 2021 and is the youthful brother of R. Hadhvita. The video was posted with a number of emoticons. The now-viral clip exhibits Joshiik bringing dosa from the kitchen on a spatula, taking tiny steps, and serving it to his father or mother like a professional.

Watch the viral video right here:

Since being shared on August 18, the video has accrued greater than 17.7 million views and raked up greater than 1.2 million likes. The cute video has additionally acquired hundreds of feedback from netizens who have been in awe of each toddlers’ good dosa flip and innocence.

“Awww…such a cutiee…the way he handles the dosa and flip…,” posted a person. Another dropped a remark with a coronary heart emoticon. He wrote, “The way he flipped it.” “He did it as if he was serving dose from many years,” identified a 3rd. An Instagram person wrote, “How careful he was.” “Awww look at the dedication!” shared one other.