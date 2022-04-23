Video of world’s largest elephant toothpaste reaction is fascinating to watch

The Internet is crammed with varied fascinating movies. Those are the clips which will make your jaw drop in surprise. This video posted by Guinness World Records on YouTube completely suits the class. The video exhibits a group creating world’s largest elephant toothpaste response.

“World’s Largest Elephant Toothpaste Reaction – Guinness World Records,” reads the title of the video. The caption shared together with the clip describes in regards to the feat intimately.

“The team at KiwiCo has created the largest elephant toothpaste reaction in Los Angeles at 342.52 cubic metres. The reaction is a solution comprised of hydrogen peroxide and detergent dish soap, all contained in a reactant vessel. A catalyst solution was then simultaneously combined via a pneumatically actuated catalyst deployment mechanism to create the reaction. The decomposition of hydrogen peroxide instantaneously commences, forming the elephant toothpaste,” it reads.

We received’t clarify what the video exhibits as it’s far more charming to only watch:

The video has been posted just a few days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 78,000 views and the numbers are solely rising. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share varied feedback.

“Incredible,” wrote a YouTube person. “Wow! It’s really awesome,” posted one other. “I love elephant toothpaste videos,” shared a 3rd. There have been many who talked about Mark Rober of their feedback. He, alongside together with his group, grabbed the file for highest elephant’s toothpaste fountain on 2020.

What are your ideas on the video?