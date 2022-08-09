VIDEO : Palestinians say 3 killed in Israeli raid in Nablus

Israeli troops killed three Palestinians and injured dozens extra in a shootout Tuesday throughout an arrest operation within the metropolis of Nablus within the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry mentioned.

The shootout got here a day after a cease-fire ended three days of combating between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group within the Gaza Strip.

Israeli police mentioned forces surrounded the house of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they are saying was needed for a string of shootings within the West Bank earlier this yr.

It confirmed that al-Nabulsi and one other Palestinian militant have been killed in a shootout on the scene, and that troops discovered arms and explosives in his house.

The Israeli army mentioned that troops got here underneath assault from Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives, and that troopers responded with gunfire. It confirmed Palestinians have been shot, however didn’t elaborate on their situation.

The Palestinian Health Ministry mentioned that three individuals have been killed — al-Nabulsi, Islam Sabouh and Hussein Jamal Taha — and at the least 40 others have been wounded.

Israel has performed close to nightly arrest raids within the West Bank in latest months as a part of a crackdown on Palestinian militant teams, foremost Islamic Jihad, within the aftermath of a string of lethal assaults concentrating on Israelis earlier this yr that left 19 individuals lifeless.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed in clashes with Israeli troops throughout these arrest raids.