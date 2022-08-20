VIDEO : Portugal: Fire brought under control in Ourém

A fireplace that broke out on Friday 19 August in Ourém, within the district of Santarem, has been introduced below management in keeping with the authorities on Saturday, whereas firefighters stay on the bottom.

More than 50 folks have been evacuated from their houses as a precaution because of the advancing flames.

Portuguese Foreign Minister Jose Luis Carneiro introduced on Friday that your entire mainland of the nation shall be below a state of alert from midnight on Saturday till midnight on Tuesday because of the threat of forest fires.