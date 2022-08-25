VIDEO : Rohingya refugees rally to mark fifth ‘Genocide Remembrance Day’

Rohingya refugees held “Genocide Remembrance Day” rallies throughout the massive community of squalid camps in Bangladesh the place they stay in dire circumstances, marking 5 years since fleeing from a brutal navy offensive in Myanmar. In August 2017 round 750,000 of the largely Muslim minority streamed over the border from largely Buddhist Myanmar from the onslaught, which is now the topic of a landmark genocide case on the UN’s high court docket. Today there are almost 1,000,000 Rohingya, half of them underneath 18, in rickety huts in a community of camps in southeastern Bangladesh the place the mud lanes frequently grow to be rivers of sewage throughout monsoon rains.