Video shows a lone Ukrainian man trying to halt a Russian convoy of armoured vehicles

A viral video seems to point out a Ukrainian man blocking a Russian army convoy.

The video has drawn comparisons to the well-known “tank man” of the Tiananmen Square picture.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning and has since been attacking its cities, together with the capital, Kyiv.

A viral video showing to point out a Ukrainian man making an attempt to dam a Russian convoy of armoured automobiles has drawn comparisons to the “tank man” of Tiananmen Square.

The 28-second video, posted on social media by Ukrainian outlet HB, exhibits the person working into the street to attempt to impede a convoy of armoured automobiles.

The automobiles have a “Z” symbol painted on the facet, seen on different Russian army automobiles concerned within the Ukraine invasion.

One automobile swerves to keep away from the person earlier than persevering with to drive down the street previous him.

“Ukrainian rushes under enemy equipment so that the occupiers do not pass,” HB wrote on Twitter.

It’s unclear precisely when and the place the video was filmed. According to the Mail Online, the footage is believed to have been filmed within the south of Ukraine, near Crimea.

As the video went viral on social media, comparisons had been drawn to the well-known picture of an unidentified Chinese man standing in entrance of tanks leaving Tiananmen Square in Beijing in 1989.

The man, who got here to be generally known as “tank man,” was photographed holding buying baggage whereas dealing with tanks after the Chinese authorities brutally cracked down on pro-democracy protests.

Since Russian forces started their assault on Ukraine on Thursday, missiles have rained down throughout the nation, and Russian tanks have entered major cities, including the capital Kyiv.

