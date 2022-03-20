Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student’s neck

School officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin, launched surveillance footage that reveals an off-duty police officer placing his knee on a 12-year-old woman’s neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime battle.

The Kenosha Unified School District launched redacted footage of the March 4 battle on Friday. It reveals Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow intervening within the battle after which struggling with the woman, earlier than falling to the bottom and hitting his head on a desk.

Guetschow, who was working as a safety guard on the faculty, then pushes the woman’s head into the bottom and makes use of his knee on her neck for about half a minute earlier than handcuffing her and strolling her out of the cafeteria.

Jerrel Perez, the woman’s father, has referred to as for legal costs towards Guetschow for utilizing a sort of restraint that was banned for Wisconsin legislation enforcement officers final yr. He mentioned his daughter is in remedy and seeing a neurologist for her accidents.

The faculty district initially positioned Guetschow on paid depart. He resigned from his part-time safety job with the varsity on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

In his resignation letter, Guetschow complained the varsity district has not supported him and that the incident has positioned a heavy burden on his household.

The district advised the newspaper it might not present any extra particulars and didn’t reply to messages left by The Associated Press on Saturday. Kenosha police, in a press release, mentioned Guetschow continues to be employed by the division.

“We continue our investigation, paying careful attention to the entire scope of the incident,” the assertion mentioned. “We have no further update at this time.”

