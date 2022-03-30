Latest News

Video Shows Horrific Accident In Central Delhi, SUV Runs Over Pedestrian

Delhi Accident: The pedestrian, 39, died on the spot has been recognized by the police.

New Delhi:

Chilling footage of a hit-and-run incident in Delhi’s Janpath, wherein a dashing automobile runs over a person and drives away emerged immediately.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras within the Central Delhi space reveals the SUV dashing after which it runs over a pedestrian, thereby killing him on the spot.

The incident came about immediately morning.

The pedestrian, 39, has been recognized by the police.

The driver of the automobile didn’t cease the automobile after the incident and remains to be lacking, police mentioned.



