Video shows Indiana home explosion that killed 3

STORY: Footage confirmed the bear wobbling and whining as she sat belly-up at the back of a pick-up truck, after individuals rescued the visibly-debilitated animal from the forest.Mad honey, or “deli bal” in Turkish, is a kind of rhododendron honey that may have hallucinogenic results.The bear was dropped at a vet, the place she was receiving remedy and would possible be launched into the wild within the coming days, native authorities mentioned, including that she was in good situation.