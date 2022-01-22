Video shows man open fire on Oklahoma street in apparent road rage incident

Shocking movies present a person opening fireplace on a busy Oklahoma intersection after an obvious road-rage incident.

Footage shared on social media exhibits the person banging on the window of a white Buick SUV within the multi-lane street in Tulsa final Friday — then calmly elevating a handgun and firing because the automobile tries to flee.

Another clip shared by KTUL captures the sound of no less than 9 photographs being fired earlier than the gunman lowers his weapon and walks away.

“Oh my God … is he shooting him, Mom?” a feminine voice asks in one of many clips, pleading together with her mom to “go.”

“Call 911 before they shoot us too!” she pleads.

Tulsa police credited the movies for serving to arrest Brian Chintharsy, 30, who on Friday was nonetheless in custody in Tulsa County Jail on a slew of fees together with capturing with intent to kill, data confirmed.

Footage shared on social media exhibits Brian Chintharsy in full street rage earlier than he calmly raised a handgun and fired into the intersection. Tulsa Police Department

“We arrested this man after he brazenly stood in the middle of an intersection and indiscriminately fired a gun as vehicles drove along the roadway,” Chief of Police Wendell Franklin wrote on Twitter as he shared a reserving picture of the smirking suspect.

“Several cell phone videos posted on social media captured the incident. Many citizens assisted in this case and we thank you!” the chief wrote.

Tulsa police credited the movies for serving to arrest Brian Chintharsy, who was taken into custody by the Tulsa County Jail on a number of fees. News On 6/KOTV

Some of the costs associated to an earlier incident the place photographs have been fired at a home, KTUL mentioned.

Chintharsy is due in courtroom Monday, the net data present.