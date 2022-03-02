Video shows O.C. sheriff’s deputy shooting man in the head at Walmart in January

A person shot within the head by an Orange County sheriff’s deputy this year appeared to succeed in for a handgun throughout a battle at a Walmart in Lake Forest, authorities stated Tuesday as they launched footage of the incident.

Video from deputies’ body-worn cameras reveals the person being escorted out of the shop after an worker accused him of shoplifting. One deputy warns that he’s carrying a knife. As the deputies battle to handcuff him, one shouts, “He’s got a gun! Shoot him!” earlier than a single shot rings out.

The man, recognized as 30-year-old Ernesto Aguilar of Santa Ana, survived and is recovering in jail, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department stated. He was in custody in Orange on Tuesday, with bail set at almost $2.3 million, in accordance with county data.

The division launched more than 15 minutes of footage from the Jan. 19 incident, together with Walmart’s surveillance video and photographs from the physique cameras of the three deputies concerned.

About 9:40 p.m., a Walmart loss-prevention employee known as 911 to report what she described as tried shoplifting on the retailer within the deliberate group of Foothill Ranch, in accordance with the audio of the decision printed by the Sheriff’s Department. She informed a dispatcher that two individuals who had a “fake receipt” on a cellphone had been “grabbing high-ticket merchandise” and making ready to depart, which she stated was a “common fraud.”

When three sheriff’s deputies arrived, the worker pointed them towards Aguilar, who was ready in line at a register with a lady and a procuring cart holding a number of giant bins.

The video reveals one deputy approaching them and saying {that a} retailer supervisor felt they had been “about to steal” and needed them to depart. Aguilar, who’s holding money, responds, “But we’re buying.”

“They don’t want to sell any merchandise to you guys, and they have that right,” the deputy says. He says they gained’t go to jail however that he would file a trespassing report that may stop each of them from coming again.

The deputies then start strolling them towards the exit. Aguilar doubles again to get his cellphone out of the cart, adopted by one of many deputies, within the video.

“You’re like 40 years old, and you’re still stealing, dude?” the deputy tells him. “Get a job. Let’s go.”

As Aguilar walks previous the registers, one deputy warns that Aguilar has a knife. The video reveals Aguilar reaching for a sheath on his proper hip, and a deputy warns: “Don’t reach for it. Get your f—ing hand off the knife.”

“Sorry, sorry, sorry, sir,” Aguilar responds, in accordance with the video. The deputy then tries to handcuff him, telling him: “I don’t know if you have other weapons.”

One deputy holds Aguilar by his shirt whereas two others attempt to pull his fingers collectively behind his again. A 3rd deputy approaches and tells Aguilar to settle down, and he responds: “I’m freaking out. Please.”

The deputies battle with Aguilar towards a pallet of plastic water bottles. Aguilar’s money falls onto the bottom, and he says: “My money, my money, please — I need my money.”

The video then reveals the three deputies and a bystander in a black shirt wrestling Aguilar to the bottom.

The bystander, who didn’t work for the Sheriff’s Department, “attempted to assist the deputies during the use of force,” stated Sgt. Ryan Anderson. The man appeared to place a hand on Aguilar’s neck or chest as he struggled, and stated: “I’m helping, I’m helping.”

In the body-camera video, a deputy yells: “He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun! Shoot him. Shoot him.” The video seems to point out one deputy utilizing each fingers to press Aguilar’s arm and the gun towards the bottom. Another fires a single shot into Aguilar’s head.

Then a person might be heard saying, “Shoot him, shoot him, shoot him. Nice, nice, nice.” Anderson stated the division “confirmed through interviews that these comments were made by the civilian, and not by one of the involved deputies.”

A deputy stands up, stories the capturing and requests an ambulance, saying: “Subject’s going to have a gunshot wound to his head.” Aguilar might be heard saying, “Help me, I’m dying.”

He was taken to a hospital and underwent surgical procedure, the division stated. Aguilar was charged with a number of felonies, together with assault on a peace officer and possession of a gun lacking a serial quantity.

The Orange County district lawyer’s workplace is investigating the capturing.