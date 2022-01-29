Video shows off-duty police officer stopping armed robbery

The Catalan police, who patrol the area of Catalonia round Barcelona, in northeastern Spain, tweeted a video of the incident on Thursday and it has since been seen greater than 220,000 instances.

The video, shot by retailer CCTV, reveals the male officer restraining the suspect from behind, forcing him to the ground, after which eradicating a knife from his proper hand.

The suspect, aged 47, is in jail on suspicion of armed theft. He has a previous file of comparable crimes, the police stated in an announcement.

The off-duty officer has been with the police drive, referred to as the Mossos, for a while, the Catalan police press workplace instructed CNN, with out specifying how lengthy.