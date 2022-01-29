Video shows off-duty police officer stopping armed robbery
The video, shot by retailer CCTV, reveals the male officer restraining the suspect from behind, forcing him to the ground, after which eradicating a knife from his proper hand.
The suspect, aged 47, is in jail on suspicion of armed theft. He has a previous file of comparable crimes, the police stated in an announcement.
The off-duty officer has been with the police drive, referred to as the Mossos, for a while, the Catalan police press workplace instructed CNN, with out specifying how lengthy.
He had simply entered a grocery store in his neighborhood within the city of Mataró, northeast of Barcelona, round 4 pm native time when he seen the suspect standing subsequent to a nervous-looking retailer worker on the open money drawer.
The officer requested the worker if every little thing was OK, but it surely was the suspect who answered, saying every little thing was positive, in accordance with the assertion and the police press workplace.
The officer took just a few steps to get proper behind the suspect and grabbed him. They struggled and fell to the ground. In the suspect’s left hand was money, the assertion stated.
The off-duty officer, mendacity on high of the suspect, recognized himself to others within the retailer as a police officer, and police reinforcements arrived rapidly. The retailer worker was not injured within the tried theft, which passed off on Monday, the assertion stated.