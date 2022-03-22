Video shows preschoolers chanting they want Joe Biden out during class

A Southern California mom was horrified when she noticed a video of her preschool daughter and her classmates chanting that they wished President Joe Biden out of workplace.

Christina McFadden stumbled throughout the clip on a parental messaging app of the trainer on the Turning Point Christian School in Norco with the 4- and 5-year-old college students, KTLA reported.

“The teacher is indoctrinating her students,” the mom instructed the information outlet.

In the clip, the unnamed educator may very well be heard asking the kids, “Who’s our president?”

The children shout in unison, “Biden!”

“What do we want to do with him?” the trainer asks.

“We want him out!” her college students yell again on Presidents’ Day.

McFadden mentioned she contacted the college instantly.

Christina McFadden stumbled throughout the footage and alerted the college. KTLA

“Everybody has a right to believe in what they want and my daughter wasn’t given that opportunity. And especially at that age, I don’t even think that she can comprehend to make an informed decision on who and what she should believe in,” McFadden mentioned.

School officers apologized “for any misunderstanding” attributable to the video, ABC News reported.

“Earlier today a video was posted that has since been deleted as it did not share our school and church philosophy of honoring and respecting authority including those in government positions,” the college mentioned in a press release.

A involved mum or dad was instructed the trainer was spoken to, the footage was reviewed and that officers had been “OK with it.” KTLA

School officers apologized “for any misunderstanding” attributable to the video. KTLA

McFadden who has pulled her daughter out of the college, mentioned she was instructed the trainer was spoken to, the footage was reviewed and that officers had been “OK with it,” KTLA reported.

“At this point it’s not about the school, it’s about informing students that this is happening,” she mentioned. The nonprofit Christian college affords a variety of applications for preschoolers by sixth-graders, in response to its web site.