Video shows recuse of leopard stuck in 50-feet-deep open well in Maharashtra

The Internet is full of numerous rescue movies that present people stepping as much as assist animals in misery. Those are the movies that usually go away people with a heat feeling of their hearts and a smile on their face. Case in level, this rescue video of a leopard that was caught in a 50-feet-deep open nicely in Maharashtra.

Wildlife SOS, an NGO that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife in misery, posted the video on their official Twitter deal with. “Wildlife SOS and the Forest Department performed a rescue operation to save a drowning leopard from a 50-feet-deep open well in #Maharashtra. A trap cage was lowered to safely extricate the leopard. After ensuring he had sustained no injuries, he was released back in the wild,” they wrote whereas tweeting the video. The clip exhibits your complete strategy of rescue.

Wildlife SOS & the Forest Department carried out a rescue operation to avoid wasting a drowning leopard from a 50-feet-deep open nicely in #Maharashtra. A lure cage was lowered to securely extricate the leopard. After making certain he had sustained no accidents, he was launched again within the wild. pic.twitter.com/w9ZEobDlg0 — Wildlife SOS (@WildlifeSOS) February 23, 2022

“God bless all of you at Wildlife SOS and Forest Dept. for rescuing this beautiful magnificent leopard,” wrote a Twitter person. “Great work!” posted one other. “How wonderful you guys are. Thank you for all you do!” expressed a 3rd.

