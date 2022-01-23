Video shows struggle that preceded restrained teen’s death

Surveillance video reveals a Black 17-year-old combating employees at a Wichita juvenile heart final fall earlier than he died after he was restrained facedown for greater than half-hour

Sedgwick County launched 18 video clips late Friday afternoon of what occurred earlier than Cedric Lofton was rushed to a hospital on Sept. 24. He died two days later.

The launch of the clips adopted Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett’s announcement Tuesday that the state’s “stand-your-ground” regulation prevented him from urgent fees as a result of employees members have been defending themselves. He additionally stated he struggled with whether or not an involuntary manslaughter cost was justified, however concluded it was not.

Sedgwick County’s webpage crashed after the video was posted, making it quickly inaccessible. But The Wichita Eagle posted screenshots of the encounter and several other Wichita space tv stations posted clips of among the roughly two hours of footage, which did not embody audio.

One video reveals a number of officers carrying Lofton into the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center whereas restrained in one thing known as the WRAP, a tool comprised of a locking shoulder harness, leg restraints and ankle straps. The sheriff’s workplace describes it as a option to restrain an individual who’s “out of control” in order that they don’t damage themselves or others.

According to Bennett’s report, Lofton had turn into paranoid and was hallucinating. His foster father stated the state of affairs received worse after the teenager attended his grandmother’s funeral. At a foster official’s urging, the foster father drove Lofton to a psychological well being supplier, however he walked away. When Lofton returned dwelling, foster officers instructed the foster father to name police.

But the 5-foot-10, 135-pound Lofton resisted the officers who responded to the house, assaulting at the very least certainly one of them, Bennett’s report stated.

The WRAP was eliminated on the juvenile consumption heart, in response to Bennett’s report. An unrestrained Lofton walked out of his holding cell after which tried to seize a pc monitor from the consumption counter.

The video reveals him resisting makes an attempt to position him again within the holding cell. At one level, he might be seen punching one of many juvenile detention staff within the head.

The video reveals detention employees wrestle him into the cell and extra staff exhibiting as much as assist. The digicam does not present an in depth angle of what’s occurring contained in the cell.

Bennett’s report stated employees shackled Lofton’s ankles and put him on his abdomen on the ground. His report stated Cedric was “mumbling” at instances, repeated that he was Jesus and saying employees ought to kill themselves and that he would “hex” them. Staff seen he wasn’t respiration after they known as to rearrange for Loftin to be taken to a hospital for a psychological well being analysis.

KSNW reported that after about half-hour facedown within the cell, video seems to point out employees flip Lofton onto his again. They ultimately begin CPR and paramedics arrive.

This story was up to date to appropriate KSNW’s name letters. The station had been referred to erroneously as KSNT.