Video shows the ‘exact moment’ a dog and a cat became best friends. Watch

There are sure posts on the Internet which can be completely healthful to observe. This clip involving a canine, a cat and their friendship is one such share. The video, because the caption suggests, exhibits the ‘exact moment’ the furry creatures determined to turn into greatest pals.

Shared on Reddit, the video is totally wonderful to observe. It is posted with the caption, “The exact moment my pets became best friends.”

The video opens to point out a canine standing on prime of a staircase with a cat climbing the steps and approaching the pooch. Within moments, the kitty will get near the pooch and stands beside it. The video then showcases one other shot the place each the cute furry creatures are sitting in entrance of a door. We gained’t give away every little thing, so check out the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 19,000 upvotes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback.

“Whole video is superb… But at the last when the cat turns its head… Omg pure,” wrote a Reddit consumer. “The lookback though,” posted one other. “You don’t know how accurate this is. I’ve always said my dog behaves more like a cat, and now that the cat is full grown he plays fetch and roughhouses like a dog,” shared a pet mother or father.

“Any tips for achieving this? Lol,” requested a fourth. To which, the unique poster replied. “Introducing them slowly was the key. The dog could be a little overwhelming when the kitten was super young so I always put a halt to their interactions as soon as the kitten seemed even slightly apprehensive,” they wrote.

What are your ideas on the video?