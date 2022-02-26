Video shows the moment a missile strikes an apartment building in Kyiv, Ukraine

A video verified by The New York Times confirmed the second a missile struck an condo constructing.

The video confirmed the missile hit the constructing, which is positioned in southwestern Kyiv.

There have been no fatalities reported within the incident, an official stated, based on Reuters.

For extra tales, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Video captured early Saturday morning native time confirmed a missile putting an condo constructing in southwestern Kyiv, the capital metropolis of Ukraine, based on The New York Times.

The New York Times verified the video, as did Sky News. The New York Times stated the strike was captured about 1.5 miles from the Sikorsky Memorial Airport. A report from Reuters early Saturday stated the missile strike resulted in zero fatalities, based on Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the inside within the nation. The BBC reported Saturday that officers hadn’t but specified the variety of casualties within the incident.

Herashchenko stated that Russian officers have been mendacity when it stated its navy was not concentrating on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and stated not less than 40 civilian websites had been focused, based on Reuters.

Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukraine international affairs minister, in a tweet Saturday shared a photograph of the broken constructing, writing: “Kyiv, our splendid, peaceful city, survived another night under attacks by Russian ground forces, missiles. One of them has hit a residential apartment in Kyiv.”

Kuleba known as on different nations in response to “fully isolate Russia,” asking them to “expel ambassadors,” place embargoes on Russian oil, and “ruin its economy.”

“Stop Russian war criminals!” he wrote.

Get the very best of our web site emailed to you each weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for extra tales.