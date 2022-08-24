Europe
VIDEO : South Korea continued nationwide anti-terror drills.
South Korea continued nationwide anti-terror drills on Wednesday as a part of the annual Ulchi Exercise.
One of the anti-terror drills passed off on the headquarters of Seoul Metro, an company accountable for the railway system within the nation’s capital space.
During the simulated coaching, hearth crews, police and army forces practiced dealing with hostage crises and countering chemical and drone assaults to the most important nationwide facility.