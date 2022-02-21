Video: Student Trapped In Karnataka’s Nandi Hills Rescued By Air Force

Nandi Hills, Karnataka: The Air Force used a Mi17 helicopter to rescue the coed.

Indian Air Force and Chikkaballapur Police rescued a 19-year-old scholar who fell 300 toes from a steep cliff onto a rocky ledge in Nandi Hills in Karnataka on Sunday night.

The Air Force used a Mi17 helicopter to rescue the coed, Nishank.

“The District Collector of Chikballabpur contacted Air Force Station Yelahanka with an SOS message about a young trekker stuck in Bramhagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills after slipping and falling 300 feet below,” PRO Defence mentioned.

“A Mi17 helicopter was promptly launched and after an intense search and with the ground guidance of local police was able to locate the stranded and immobile victim. The terrain being treacherous for a landing, the Flight Gunner of the Mi17 was daringly lowered by winch next to the survivor. The flight gunner helped the survivor to harness and winched up safely.”

The on board Air Force medical assistant attended to the survivor whereas the helicopter flew him to Air Force Station Yelahanka from the place the survivor was taken to the closest Civil hospital.

Recently, the Indian Army rescued a youth who was caught in a steep gorge in Kerala’s Malampuzha mountains.

