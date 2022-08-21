VIDEO : The popular saint San La Muerte, worshipped in Argentina

Thousands of individuals flocked to the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Saturday to pay tribute to one of many nation’s most beloved and controversial pagan saints, San La Muerte.

The Catholic Church rejects this widespread saint depicted as a skeleton holding a scythe.

However, many Catholics comply with him in Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil.

Offerings are made within the type of cash, flowers, fruit and particularly bottles of sugar cane liquor.

His followers say that one can ask him for favours in tough conditions, but additionally want misfortune on those that haven’t behaved properly in the direction of them.