VIDEO : Thousands of Pakistanis have been ordered to evacuate due to flooding

Thousands of individuals residing close to swollen rivers in northern Pakistan have been ordered to evacuate on Saturday because the demise toll from the devastating monsoon rains rose to almost 1,000.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, the Swat River grew to become a raging torrent, washing away buildings and bridges and damaging roads.

In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, villagers are as much as their necks in floodwaters.

Since mid-June, flash floods triggered by heavy rains throughout a lot of Pakistan have left 1000’s injured and displaced.

The disaster has pressured the federal government to declare a state of emergency.