VIDEO : Tree-hugging world championship took place in Arctic Finland

The third annual Finnish Arctic Tree Hugging Championship occurred on August 20, in Levi, Kittilä, Lapland.

The competitors is a enjoyable means to attract consideration to nature and to the truth that timber and forests, and nature typically, can actually deliver well-being to your life and assist you really feel higher when you find yourself careworn.

There are three foremost occasions:

Speedhugging: In a clearly marked space, hug as many timber as doable in a single minute, with every hug lasting no less than 5 seconds.

Dedication: The most artistic hug of a selected tree chosen by the participant, for a most of 1 minute.

Freestyle: The most artistic hug. The fashion is open to the competitor’s personal interpretation, one tree solely, for a most of 1 minute.

The 2022 World Champion Tree Hugger is Ms Ani Lankila (sporting a bear costume). She is initially from Helsinki in southern Finland, however now lives in Levi.