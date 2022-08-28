VIDEO : Turkey: opening of a 3D universe centre in Antalya

A 3D digital universe centre in Antalya has began welcoming its guests

The digital universe named ‘Digiverse’ established in Antalya’s Belek vacationer centre presents a distinct expertise to its guests by multimedia visuals.

Digiverse’, presents its guests a journey right into a digital world in 3D with the bare eye.

Art, expertise and leisure are blended.

In the 360 diploma immersive exhibition centre, arrange on a floor of 5 thousand sq. meters, synthetic intelligence applied sciences are additionally offered to kids.